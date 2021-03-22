STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6 held in robbery case accused of double murder

Six persons who were arrested for robbery in Nandanam were found to have been involved in an alleged double murder in Velachery, police said.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Six persons who were arrested for robbery in Nandanam were found to have been involved in an alleged double murder in Velachery, police said. On March 13, two bike-borne men reached a private hospital in Nandanam, robbed patients and nurses of around 21 sovereigns of gold, and fled the spot. On information, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

Venkatesan (44) of Mylapore, Ravikumar (42) of Sivaganga, and Nelson (47) of Kotturpuram were picked up for interrogation based on a tip-off. The three led the police to Srinivasan (45) of Anakaputhur, Ezhumalai (55), and Raja Singam (33).

During questioning, the six, police claimed, admitted to committing the robbery at the hospital. Inquiries about the two-wheeler used by the accused revealed that the bike belonged to Annadurai, a realtor. On grilling further, police said, the six spilled the beans about two murders. 

The main accused Ravikumar and five others had murdered Annadurai and another person Thangapandi and dumped their bodies in an abandoned well near Guindy. An investigation is on to find out the motive, police said.

Based on their confession, a team of policemen rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies, police said. Guindy police registered a separate case of murder against the suspects, while Saidapet police retrieved the stolen jewels before remanding them.

