Hyderabad biryani comes to Mambalam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a no-fuss, no-frills ceremony reminiscent of a close-knit family affair, the SS Hyderabad Biryani clan on Saturday welcomed guests to their brand new outlet at Brindavan Street, Mambalam. Amidst a range of delicious kebabs and heaps of soulful biryani (not to mention copious amounts of brinjal gravy), the chain’s 34th restaurant came to be.

S Abdul Samad, the brand’s owner who was present at the launch, attending to each and every guest who showed up, commented that the outlet was strategically positioned to cater to the hungry shoppers who are left with few good options in the area.

“There are not many restaurants in this area. So, people finish shopping and leave. It is for them that we opened this outlet here. So that they can finish their shopping and stop here to get good food,” he explained.

Besides their usual biryani and meat fare, the outlet also has a range of options for vegetarians. You’ll also find the welcome addition of an assortment of beverages and loaded milkshakes. Like most of his outlets, this one too bears an array of antique pistols and daggers on display as part of the decor. Ask him why this peculiar choice for a biryani chain and he goes, “Usually people have pictures of food.

But, the food we put on the table would be good enough to make you smile; that’s what we focus on. As you wait for the food to arrive, we thought these vintage weapons may draw your interest.” Samad plans to instal a food bank that will offer free food for those in need soon after Easter, he shared.