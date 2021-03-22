STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Hyderabad biryani comes to Mambalam

Amidst a range of delicious kebabs and heaps of soulful biryani (not to mention copious amounts of brinjal gravy), the chain’s 34th restaurant came to be. 

Published: 22nd March 2021 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 01:18 AM   |  A+A-

The SS Hyderabad Biryani outlet in Brindavan Street is SS Biryani’s 34th branch. | Debadatta Mallick

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a no-fuss, no-frills ceremony reminiscent of a close-knit family affair, the SS Hyderabad Biryani clan on Saturday welcomed guests to their brand new outlet at Brindavan Street, Mambalam. Amidst a range of delicious kebabs and heaps of soulful biryani (not to mention copious amounts of brinjal gravy), the chain’s 34th restaurant came to be. 

S Abdul Samad, the brand’s owner who was present at the launch, attending to each and every guest who showed up, commented that the outlet was strategically positioned to cater to the hungry shoppers who are left with few good options in the area.

“There are not many restaurants in this area. So, people finish shopping and leave. It is for them that we opened this outlet here. So that they can finish their shopping and stop here to get good food,” he explained. 

Besides their usual biryani and meat fare, the outlet also has a range of options for vegetarians. You’ll also find the welcome addition of an assortment of beverages and loaded milkshakes. Like most of his outlets, this one too bears an array of antique pistols and daggers on display as part of the decor. Ask him why this peculiar choice for a biryani chain and he goes, “Usually people have pictures of food.

But, the food we put on the table would be good enough to make you smile; that’s what we focus on. As you wait for the food to arrive, we thought these vintage weapons may draw your interest.” Samad plans to instal a food bank that will offer free food for those in need soon after Easter, he shared.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SS Hyderabad Biryani Mambalam Chennai
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp