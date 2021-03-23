Justice Karnan gets conditional bail after arrest over remarks on ex-SC judges, families

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted conditional bail to former judge of the court Justice CS Karnan who was arrested for uploading derogatory content on social media against former judges of the Supreme Court and their families.

Justice V Bharathidasan granted bail on the condition that a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties be furnished.

The judge granted the bail after the counsel for Justice Karnan undertook that his client would not make any statement or posts against judges, the institution, their families, staff, lawyers and others.

Meanwhile, the two-member bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and A A Nakkiran also restrained the National Commission for SC and ST and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) from taking cognizance of complaints made by the judge against police officers who are investigating complaints against him.

"Thus, a prima facie case has been made out for grant of interim injunction. Otherwise, on account of the said threat and intimidation being wielded out, the officers of the Investigation Team could be under constant threat of fear and in that event, they may not be able to carry out the investigation in a fair and proper manner. The balance of convenience as on date lies in favour of the petitioner. Hence, there shall be an order of ad-interim injunction restraining the two agencies (NCSC/STs and SHRC) from taking cognizance of the representation/complaint given or to be given by Justice Karnan," the bench said.

The judges impleaded the two agencies in the case and passed the restraint order.