Additional 1.52 lakh doses of Covid vaccine received

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State vaccinated 1,05,157 people on Tuesday. Among them, 38,351 were people above 60 years, 36,365 were above 45 to 59 with comorbidities, 18,776 were frontline workers and 11,665 were healthcare workers, the Health Department said.

Meanwhile, Dr K Vinay Kumar, Joint Director (Immunsation), Directorate of Public Health said that the State received an additional 1.52 lakh doses of Covid vaccine. Another 10 lakh doses of Covishield is expected by the first week of April. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Tuesday conducted an inspection at roadside eateries in Thiruvanmiyur and instructed the people to wear face masks and maintain social distance.