More coming forward to take Covid vaccine as cases rise

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the steady rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city, more people are coming forward to get themselves vaccinated, Chennai Corporation’s data show. On Tuesday, 35,747 people were vaccinated across all 15 zones of the Corporation, the highest recorded since the vaccination drive began.

As on Wednesday, the city crossed 5 lakh vaccinations.

Of these, 2 lakh people were those above the age of 60 and 1.3 lakh were between 45-59 with comorbidities. A senior Corporation official told Express, “We have done the maximum vaccination in the entire country. We have vaccinated about 6.5% of the total city population of 80 lakh.”

According to Corporation data, the highest number of vaccinations took place in the Central and Southern zones of the city – the highest being Kodambakkam zone (4,455) followed by Adyar (4,360), Anna Nagar (4,260) and Teynampet (4,049). Only 515 people got vaccinated in the Northern zone of Manali and 930 in Thiruvottiyur. The numbers were also lower in Sholinganallur (1,228), which boasts of a young population, Alandur (1,163) and Madhavaram (1,152).

In Manali, a Corporation official said that there were initially fears over the vaccine due to unfounded rumours. “Now, since the number of Covid cases is getting higher, more people are approaching us and asking us who are eligible to take the vaccination and where they can go to get it. We are trying to bring about more awareness,” said a Corporation staff in Manali.

A Corporation official from Sholinganallur zone said, “As far as our zone is concerned, many, especially from the IT sector, prefer to take the vaccine for themselves and their family members in private hospitals and they don’t mind paying for the jab. We leave it to their choice.”

Meanwhile, in the ‘other frontline’ category, auto and cab drivers, restaurant staff, domestic helps and others who usually come into contact with multiple people during the course of their daily work, will also be vaccinated on priority, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash had told reporters. He said that a representation to include bankers in this category is also being considered. The status on inoculating other frontline workers will be known soon, said an official.