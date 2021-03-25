STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An artists’ confluence at Utsavam 2021 

DakshinaChitra Museum’s annual interdisciplinary festival Utsavam 2021 will be held on March 27 and 28.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DakshinaChitra Museum’s annual interdisciplinary festival Utsavam 2021 will be held on March 27 and 28. In its sxith consecutive year, Utsavam 2021 aims to bring artists, academics, and organisers across disciplines together to explore the theme of resilience in the arts through performance, critical dialogue, and art experiences. 

The headliners for this event are Yakshagaana by Sri Idagunji Mahaganapati and troupe, live performance by Isaivani, and meme-making workshop by Haashiraama Senju. They have also partnered with Goethe-Institut, British Council and Alliance Francaise in Chennai, bringing in guests and speakers to online events.

The entire campus of DakshinaChitra will be converted into a performance venue with photography installation, live shoot for a Instagram reel, a singer singing in the thinnai of the Karnataka house, a film on jamakkalam playing in the weavers house, and so on.

For details, call: 7358777797

