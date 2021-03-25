STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bumpy lane home to BJP’s election office, gives motorists a tough ride

Potholes filled stretch from Koyembedu to Maduravoyal bypass | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The busy stretch between Koyambedu Metro station and Maduravoyal flyover has always been bustling with activity, but over the last few months the motorists are finding it difficult to drive on the stretch. The stretch, which also houses the BJP election office, has large potholes and has been lying unattended for months.

“The officials are ignoring the stretch and we are risking our lives on the road,” said Annaporni, a faculty from a private institution. While the stretch beyond Maduravoyal has been relaid, the stretch from Koyambedu Metro Station to Maduravoyal will only be relaid by May, said a National Highway Authority of India official.

“Two months ago we made an estimate and will relay the entire stretch at a cost of Rs 9.93 crore,” said the NHAI official, adding that it was not possible to do so now due to the Model Code of Conduct. The bad road has also resulted in people questioning why NHAI  is asking commuters pay toll.

“They increase toll every year. The money is being paid to maintain the road. Is this how the road is maintained?,” questioned Rajesh, whose speedometer stopped working after his scooter went over a pothole. “Now I have to shell some money for no fault of mine,” he  says. NHAI officials said they have received complaints and said potholes will be patched within the next two days. “By Friday, we will patch up all potholes.”

