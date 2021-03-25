STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Once upon a lockdown in Chennai

A year since the country’s first lockdown, much has changed  around here. And yet, much has not. One year down the line, armed with experimental vaccines, life has returned to normalcy.

OMR Chennai | DEBADATTA MALLICK, ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

That the virus is still spreading and immunity and immunisation seem to have little effect against it so far has done little to persuade the population to exercise caution and self-moderation.

While rumours of another lockdown seem to surface every now and then, our beaches and busy roads, parks and public places may never be as empty as it once stood last year.  Amidst such uncertainity, it would serve to remember the early beginnings of the pandemic and learn from it what we can.

