Trains partially cancelled in Chennai-Sullurupeta route

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering maintenance, Southern Railway has cancelled suburban services partially in Chennai - Gummidipundi - Sullurupeta section between March 25 and 31. The services would be suspended between 2 pm and 6.40 pm, said railways in a statement.

The Chennai Beach - Sullurupeta Workmen Special leaving Beach at 12:40 pm is partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Sullurupeta. The train will run up to Gummidipundi on March 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31. Chennai Suburban terminus - Sullurupeta Workmen Special leaving Moore Market Complex at 2:35 pm will run up to Gummidipundi on March 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31.Similarly, Sullurupeta - Chennai suburban terminus Workmen Special scheduled to leave Sullurupeta at 3:10 pm will be operated from Gummidipundi on March 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31.

Sullurupeta - Velachery Workmen Special scheduled to leave Sullurupeta at 5.15 pm will be operated from Gummidipundi on March 25, 26, 27, 29, 30 and 31. Chennai suburban terminus- Sullurupeta Workmen Special leaving Moore Market Complex at 12:15 pm will be short terminated at Gummidipundi March 28. Sullurupeta - Chennai suburban terminus Workmen Special scheduled to leave Sullurupeta at 3.15 pm will run from Gummidipundi on March 28.

Railway awards

As part of 65th Railway Week Celebrations, Southern Railway General Manager John distributed efficiency shields for employees and officials on Wednesday. A total of 33 efficiency shields were distributed along with merit certifications.

Salem Division bagged General Manager’s Inter-Divisional Overall Efficiency Shield while Madurai Division received the runner-up shield. Salem Division also bagged efficiency shields for exemplary performance in engineering, manpower planning, electrical, stores, planning-work study, passenger amenity work fronts Commercial, medical, accounts and electrical energy conservation efficiency shields were bagged by Madurai Division. Chennai Division bagged shields for efficient functioning of mechanical and security branches. Thiruvananthapuram Division received safety and operating efficiency shields. Signal & telecom and personnel efficiency shields were received by Tiruchchirappalli Division.