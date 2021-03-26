Fulfil promises before diverting doctors from other districts to city: Association

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Federation of Government Doctors’ Associations (FOGDA) on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Secretary J Radhakrishnan requesting to increase the strength of doctors depending on the patient flow and also divert doctors from other districts to Chennai for Covid duty as cases are increasing in Chennai, only after fulfilling earlier promises made to doctors who attended to Covid duty.

The FOGDA in its letter said, the government had promised one month extra salary for doctors on Covid duty and Rs 2 lakh ex gratia if they got infected. Also it had promised Rs 1 crore if any doctor died. Now as the second wave is impending, the Directorate of Medical Education is working to divert doctors from other districts to Chennai.

The government should promise that it will take responsibility for the welfare of the doctors families if they get infected or die. After such assurance diversion orders can be issued, FODGA said in the letter.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association also requested the health department to relieve house surgeons (CRRIs) from Covid duty and give course completion certificate without extending their training period as they have to prepare for higher studies and competitive exams.

A senior official of the State health department said, “Doctors should come forward when there is a crisis and serve the people. They cannot say they can’t treat Covid patients. We appreciate their hard work during the peak days, but this is not the right time to fight for their demands. That it not doctors’ profession.”The doctors’ association also conveyed an emergency meeting on Thursday.