STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Fulfil promises before diverting doctors from other districts to city: Association

The FOGDA in its letter said, the government had promised one month extra salary for doctors on Covid duty and Rs 2 lakh ex gratia if they got infected.

Published: 26th March 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Federation of Government Doctors’ Associations (FOGDA) on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Secretary J Radhakrishnan requesting to increase the strength of doctors depending on the patient  flow and also divert doctors from other districts to Chennai for Covid duty as cases are increasing in Chennai, only after fulfilling earlier promises made to doctors who attended to Covid duty.

The FOGDA in its letter said, the government had promised one month extra salary for doctors on Covid duty and Rs 2 lakh ex gratia if they got infected. Also it had promised Rs 1 crore if any doctor died. Now as the second wave  is impending, the Directorate of Medical Education is working to divert doctors from other districts to Chennai.

The government should promise that it will take responsibility for the welfare of the doctors families if they get infected or die. After such assurance diversion orders can be issued, FODGA said in the letter.
The Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association also requested the health department to relieve house surgeons (CRRIs) from Covid duty and give course completion certificate without extending their training period as they have to prepare for higher studies and competitive exams. 

A senior official of the State health department said, “Doctors should come forward when there is a crisis and serve the people. They cannot say they can’t treat Covid patients. We appreciate their hard work during the peak days, but this is not the right time to fight for their demands. That it not doctors’ profession.”The doctors’ association also conveyed an emergency meeting on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu polls: Will ‘Amma’ connection help AIADMK in Radhakrishnan Nagar?
BJP caders gave a rousing reception to K Annamalai, who visited Coimbatore for the first time after joining BJP, on Thursday | U Rakesh Kumar
DMK thrives on religious politics, not BJP: K Annamalai
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp