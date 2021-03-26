Two arrested for cheating over 700 people of Rs 12 crore across country

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

CHENNAI: Cyber Crime police of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have arrested two men for allegedly running a fake forex trading website and cheating over 700 persons across the country of Rs 12 crore. The accused were identified as Syed Abu Thahir (34) from Teynampet and Syed Ali Hussain (40) from Chidambaram. The college friends started websites deltinfx.com and deltininternationalsolutions.com in 2019, said police.

“They created a website where people can deposit money. The duo told the victims that they have invested in shares and showed dubious figures about how their shares were doing. They claimed to be directors of a forex firm and targeted those who had already indulged in share trading. They asked them to invest in the market through their website,” said inspector Vinothkumar of the CCB.

M Ashok Kumar from Tiruverkadu who lost about Rs 10.5 lakh to the duo lodged a complaint with the CCB. “In the case of Ashok Kumar, the duo had initially swindled Rs 1 lakh and when Ashok Kumar questioned as to why his shares were going down, the accused asked for another Rs 1 lakh so that they could give him back Rs 4 lakh.

They also showed fake messages of other customers happy with their investment and made him invest more,” said the inspector. After the inquiry, police found that the duo have cheated more than 700 people in the last two years. The accused were remanded in judicial custody on Monday. “We request the victims to come forward to lodge complaints if they have been cheated,” said the inspector.