STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A wire-wrought progress

While the products may make for easy and affordable fashion options for the average consumer, they fulfilled Deepak’s vision to bring traditional art to the fore. 

Published: 27th March 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since the advent of Facebook commerce and Instagram enterprises, breaking into the business world has gotten relatively easier for young businesses and lone entrepreneurs. If you had any reason to doubt the theory, the pandemic has furnished plenty of success stories — despite the unprecedented crisis — to put that to rest. Amid such company, if you’re yet another jewellery house trying to set store, what’s going to be your calling? For Deepak Bhushanam, a marketing professional in the software-as-service industry, it was one key idea — how can people synergetically grow together. In this case, it would be a fledgeling brand trying to bring back childhood favourites in wire art and the artisans bringing it to life.

“You must have seen these wire products — showpiece bicycles and such. If you time-travel to the 90s, this was one of the items in many people’s showcases. You’ll find artisans sitting in railways stations and by stands, making these products. If you ask them for something else — say a pen stand — and they will make that for you on the spot. If they can make these things, why can’t they make jewellery? That was the idea,” he narrates. It was this that led to a whole line of wire jewellery — from filter coffee earrings to kadas bearing Tamizh letters, it turned out to be quite the range, he explains, adding that he had to offer them an assurance of revenue, given that the process is labour and time intensive.

While the products may make for easy and affordable fashion options for the average consumer, they fulfilled Deepak’s vision to bring traditional art to the fore. “In India, we only see the states but we have more than 500 ethnic community groups. Each of them has its own form of expression through art. How can you bring them out? One is the language barrier; the other is getting them to experiment when they are not used to it. If you want a dhokra artist to make a horse or a pen stand, they do it; that is their daily job. But, if you want to get an entire neckpiece made, we have to teach them,” he explains, adding that he had to offer them an assurance of revenue, given that the process was labour and time intensive. 

Now, Deepak has a small team of artisans creating earrings and collar pins and everything in between. And the venture has found success since its launch last month — on the occasion of International Language Day. He plans to scale it up, with more designs — and possibly, more artisans. 
To purchase and order customisations, visit Instagram: blynk_box

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Beware of new WhatsApp scam that offers free gifts on Amazon's 30th anniversary!
A medic administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen in Gurugram. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise so far this year, tally at 1,18,46,652
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the new coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Highest global COVID-19 contact rate in India
Congratulations to #TeamIndia Flag of India for the historic victory and retaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy Trophy We are proud of your excellent performance and the grit & determination displayed by our young players.
Yogasana included in Khelo India Youth Games 2021, says Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers blocking the road on the National Highway 9 during the Bharat Bandh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers' protest turns into 'Bharat Bandh' strike on four-month anniversary
For representational purpose only
Rajasthan official burns Rs 20 lakh as ACB team reached his residence
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp