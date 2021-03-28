STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

9% of students at Guindy institute have Covid-19

Being asymptomatic, many of them reportedly didn’t believe they were infected. “All of them are young, and joined the institute only in February.

Published: 28th March 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Students from CIT hostel in Guindy being shifted to hospital after some of them tested positive for Covid-19 infection | Martin Louis

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As Tamil Nadu recorded more than 2,000 Covid cases on Saturday, it was found that 34 more students of the National Institute of Skill Training, Guindy, have the disease. Earlier, 18 people from the institute had tested positive.

“About 9 per cent of the 550 students have been infected,” a corporation official pointed out, adding that the cluster was formed as the students didn’t wear masks or maintain physical distance properly. The students have now been shifted to the Athipet Covid Care Centre.

Being asymptomatic, many of them reportedly didn’t believe they were infected. “All of them are young, and joined the institute only in February. They had been moving about freely, and didn’t think much of the coronavirus. We have ruled out the possibility of a recent visitor bringing in the virus,” said an official who didn’t want to be named.

The cluster was detected after a 36-year-old staff showed symptoms and tested positive. Many students attended skill-training classes that needed in-person contact, and every two students shared a toilet in their rooms, sources said. Most of the infected students are from the plumbing department.

Contact tracing poses challenge

Contrasting the cluster at the National Institute of Skill Training, Guindy with the one at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), a corporation official said, "There are no primary sources in this case. But in IIT-M, a mess worker tested positive and several students who had come in contact also tested positive." "But here, the mess workers tested negative, and only two staff were found to be positive. All the others who were infected are students," the corporation official explained, adding that contact tracing is the next big challenge the corporation will have to face.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guindy COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp