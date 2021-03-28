STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three courses discontinued at Madras University

The name of the Institute of Distance Education has been changed to Institute of Distance and Online Education.

Published: 28th March 2021

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has suspended three postgraduate programmes, in view of reduced enrolment. The programmes are MA Saiva Siddhanta, Siva Agamas and Panniru Thirumurai classics, MTech Nanoscience and MPhil in Commerce.

However, new private study programmes such as MA courses in Defence and Strategic Studies, Biochemistry, Journalism and MBA degree in business and data analytics were introduced as open and distance learning courses. The name of the Institute of Distance Education has been changed to Institute of Distance and Online Education.

The decisions were announced at the annual meeting of the University of Madras senate on Saturday. Reduction in enrolment, shortage of funds and teacher vacancy were discussed in depth. Vice-Chancellor S Gowri said that the three courses were discontinued due to less interest shown by students. “Most of science and commerce courses have full strength. Other students are aware of niche and specialised programmes like Saiva Sidhantham,” he said. The university has also introduced many online courses.

A senior member of the senate said that the enrolment rate at the Master’s level is not always indicative of poor quality of education offered. At the meeting, the varisty’s syndicate presented a budget estimate of `156.75 crore for academic year 2021-22.

A member of the senate said that currently only 20 per cent of the varsity’s funding comes from the State government with the varsity managing other funds using student fees. “Ideally State universities should get at least half their funds from the State,” the member said highlighting the fund crunch.

