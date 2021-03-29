Booklets on Tuberclosis Day awareness released by Stanley hospital in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of World Tuberclosis Day, observed on March 24, the Stanley Government Hospital released two booklets on ‘Latent TB’ infection and ‘Difficult to Treat TB’ cases to highlight the importance of treating latent TB infection in elimination of tuberculosis.

According to a statement, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan during the event said that every year, about 10 million people are affected and 1.4 million die of TB across the world and in 2020, 24 lakh people were diagnosed with TB in India.

He said that in Tamil Nadu last year, about 62,000 patients were diagnosed. He highlighted the fact that patients with TB and other lung diseases are also prone to get Covid and stressed on the need for cough hygiene, masks, social distancing and vaccination of patients with TB and lung diseases. Director of Medical Education Dr Narayana Babu, Dean Dr P Balaji, State TB officer Dr Asha and other doctors were present during the event.