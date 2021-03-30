Doctors at MGM Hospital remove rare massive jaw tumour

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at the MGM Healthcare Hospital successfully removed a rare massive jaw tumour in a 32-year-old man from Kolkata recently. The patient came to the hospital with a rapidly progressive right-sided facial swelling and difficulty in swallowing for the past one year. The patient delayed seeking medical attention due to prevailing Covid restrictions, a release said. A CT scan revealed a large expansile lytic lesion.

A biopsy was undertaken, which was suggestive of ameloblastoma, a locally aggressive benign tumour affecting the mandible, lower jaw, and less commonly the maxilla and the upper jaw. Doctors then removed the tumour with an innovative endoscopic surgical technique. The post-operative period confirmed intact vision and normal mouth opening. A CT scan after three weeks of surgery showed no evidence of recurrent or residual lesion, the release said.