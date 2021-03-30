STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Doctors transplant liver, kidney of adults on 3-year-old Omani girl

The dual organ transplant was performed successfully on January 28.

Published: 30th March 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Rela Hospital successfully performed a dual live donor liver and kidney transplant on a three-year-old girl from Oman recently after her mother and uncle donated the organs.The child was suffering from primary hyperoxaluria, a unique condition where the problem is with the liver, but presenting symptoms are kidney failure (kidney damage from oxalate stone), the release said.

Doctors at Rela Hospital spearheaded by Professor Mohamed Rela performed a dual live donor transplant with the help of a segment of liver donated by the girl’s uncle and left kidney from her mother. The surgery took over 10 hours, the release added. The child was diagnosed with renal failure at 10 months of age and had been on dialysis since then. She was also diagnosed with primary hyperoxaluria, an enzyme defect in the liver leading to oxalate deposits all over the body, including heart, kidneys, joints and eyes.

Liver and kidney transplants were the only options for the child’s survival. At the time of arrival to the hospital, the child weighed only 8.2 kg. Doctors decided to wait till the child’s weight reached 10 kg. But as the child’s health was deteriorating, doctors decided on an immediate transplant. The dual organ transplant was performed successfully on January 28. Post the transplant, the child is doing well and her weight increased to 9 kg, the release added.

It was challenging to find a donor for kidney transplant for the child’s size and age and there were too many complications as the adult kidney is quite large and a child’s abdomen is small. The blood vessels of the child are too tiny to manage blood flow pressure from the adult kidney as half litre of blood flows in an adult kidney in an hour, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp