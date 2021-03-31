Minor, mother sexually abused in moving car

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An all-women police station in the city on Tuesday arrested two persons for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and her mother in a moving car on the pretext of giving lift. Police said the 35-year-old woman was standing with her 14-year-old daughter on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai at 10 pm on Sunday.

“They were waiting for the bus at night to return home. At that time, two people came in a car and had a chat with the woman. They promised to take them home. However, while the car was moving, the duo sexually misbehaved with the mother and daughter,” said a police officer.

The woman using her mobile phone alerted her husband. Her husband intercepted the car and rescued them. The duo were caught by the public and handed over to the police. A case was registered for offences under sections 366 (kidnapping) and 354 (sexual harassment) of IPC and section 8 (punishment of sexual assault) of Protection of Children Sexual Offences Act. The accused, identified as S Sankar (31) of Sivaganga and S Manoj (24) of Thoraipakkam, were remanded to judicial custody.

