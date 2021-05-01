HC rejects EC’s plea to restrain media from reporting in suo motu case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court rejected a plea made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to restrain the media from reporting the oral observations made by a High Court Bench in a suo motu case.

The case pertains to the court’s observation earlier that the ECI was ‘singularly responsible for the (Covid-19) situation prevalent today’. The court had also remarked that EC officials could be charged for ‘murder’.

The ECI in its submissions said, “It is a very difficult job to hold the elections in these difficult times. Based on the observations of the courts, certain people have approached the police with complaints, and the latter had registered FIRs as well, it said, praying for some sort of protection. “The courts concerned would take care of such frivolous complaints filed against the ECI,” the chief justice observed.