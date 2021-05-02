STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conjunctivitis can be a Covid symptom, says Rajan Eye Care

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as the Madras Eye, can be a Covid symptom, a statement from Rajan Eye Care Hospitals said.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Conjunctivitis, commonly known as the Madras Eye, can be a Covid symptom, a statement from Rajan Eye Care Hospitals said. “In the past week, five out of the 10 patients screened for Madras Eye tested positive for Covid as well.

What we see is only the tip of the iceberg,” doctors from the hospital said. “Conjunctivitis used to be seasonal till a few years ago, but now it is witnessed right through the year. The symptoms of viral conjunctivitis include red eye, sore throat and fever.

“This infection spreads from a droplet source (aerosol spread), wherein it can spread from one person to another in close proximity or if they come in contact with the surface which is infected. This virus is actually very contagious and spreads very easily in closed spaces or air conditioned rooms.

The infection is self limiting and is generally not critical. Covid also spreads from droplet source, but will manifest as respiratory symptoms like breathlessness, unlike conjunctivitis, the statement added.

