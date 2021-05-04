Amma Canteen ransacked by DMK workers in Chennai, party MLA says they will be expelled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A video of a few men clad in red and black shawls representing the DMK flag vandalising the Amma Canteen at Mogappair went viral on Tuesday morning.

Hours later, the DMK's Saidapet MLA Ma Subramanian tweeted that the party chief has ordered the expulsion of the miscreants and that DMK cadres had restored the banners of the Amma Canteen.

The miscreants had broken the name board and thrown vegetables on the ground.

The video was initially posted on the official Twitter handle of the AIADMK on Tuesday morning. The incident happened two days after the DMK won the assembly election.

Amma Canteens were launched by late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa in 2013 to provide quality food at subsidised prices.

As news spread, around 50 people gathered there and raised slogans demanding action against the miscreants.

The J J Nagar police rushed to the spot and inspected the canteen.