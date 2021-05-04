Chennai man goes to cops after teenage son spends Rs 12 lakh to play Free Fire with friends

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident, a businessman lodged a police complaint after his 13-year-son allegedly spent Rs 12 lakh to play Free Fire, an online game, with friends.

According to the police, the complainant, an interior designer, said his son had withdrawn the money over the last one year. Police said the Class 8 student took money from his locker in small portions as one of his friends asked him for it in order to play Free Fire together.

“He and three other friends gave the money to an employee of an electronic gadget showroom to recharge to continue to play the online game. The complainant who checked the locker was shocked to find the cash missing and questioned his son,” said a police officer.

Based on his confession, he lodged a complaint at JJ Nagar police station against his son's friends - all 13-year-olds - and the private firm employee.

Since the teen boys told police that they received not more than Rs 500 from the complainant's son every time, JJ Nagar police are confused over how to take the inquiry forward.