Teenager held in Chennai for sexually abusing minor girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A teenage boy was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl on promises of marrying her. Police said that the duo from Cuddalore had been in a relationship for a long time. Before the boy (19) moved to Chennai to work as a daily wage labourer in Koyambedu market, both had eloped once from Cuddalore, Anna Nagar All Women Police said.

The police managed to find them and had warned of stern action. However, the both managed to again run away on April 22 when the girl’s parents sent her to Chennai to stay at her grandfather’s house. Based on a complaint, Anna Nagar police launched an investigation and traced both of them in Cuddalore.

During interrogation, it was found that the boy had sexually abused her. Police booked him under the POCSO Act and remanded him in prison. Sources said that the minor girl was handed over to her parents after warning.