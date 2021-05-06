STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A new stage for theatre technicians

When the theatres shut their gates for the pandemic, it was more than just a small adjustment for the community that lived off of it.

Published: 06th May 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

The podcasts by Chennai Art Theatre will also feature plays from their Erotica series

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the theatres shut their gates for the pandemic, it was more than just a small adjustment for the community that lived off of it. Especially in a place like Chennai where this kind of art gets little exposure, minimal patronage and no help or official recognition. After a few slips and falls, while actors were able to find some engagement online, the theatre world’s technical staff still had to wait for the return of business to find work.

The return of the lockdown and curfew has pressed pause on those efforts too, forcing them to think outside the box to sustain their work. It’s this push for innovation that has the Chennai Art Theatre setting up its first podcast series Vayadi. And B Charles, its founder, promises to keep it fresh with every episode.

“We wanted to talk about what goes on behind the scenes of a theatre play which is light design, set design, prop design and how that is contributing to the play. And about acting, of course; what it takes for stage acting versus film acting. On top of this, we’d be talking about all related fields as well, dance and music and such,” elaborates Charles. 

Far from being yet another instructive medium, this podcast is set to be more along the lines of ‘a day in the life of’ series, featuring artistes and technicians from the industry in every episode. The idea is to offer a prominent platform for the technicians who remain anonymous and are barely recognised for their work by those they collaborate with. “Production is something that is not getting much attention. Like acting, you need people with some expertise too. Today, if you want to hire a good set designer, you’re going to have to spend some money. But people would rather get their friends to do it for them.

So, there’s not much importance given to this; and there’s not much money in it too. It’s not the same for actors. They are exposed to the world and get recognition and validation. But technicians, unless you tell the audience, they are not going to recognise “oh this is the light designer for this play!”. The idea is to shed light on these people and this work,” he surmises. 

Charles is hoping people would take to this the way they started appreciating the different aspects of cinema. After all, from looking out for just the actor, we did start going to movies for the director, noticing who the editor was, recognising the style of the cinematographer and even acknowledging the work of the sound engineer. 

Besides these sessions and interactions, the podcast will also feature at regular intervals plays from their Erotica series. Going by the radio play format, people will be able to listen to entire plays, he says. While there is plenty of excitement lined up, the first episode, set to be released this week, will kick things off on a sombre note with the discussion on Art and Suicide, he shares. 

For details, visit Instagram page: chennaiarttheatre

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp