Chennai Corp’s patrol vehicles to enforce lockdown

As many as 15 zonal enforcement teams have been formed to check the implementation of lockdown.

Published: 06th May 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai on Tuesday | p jawahar

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation will roll out 15 patrol vehicles on Thursday to ensure that lockdown rules are adhered to in the city. One vehicle has been allotted for each zone and these will patrol at all times of day to check for violations.

As many as 15 zonal enforcement teams have been formed to check the implementation of lockdown. Each team consists of a corporation official, police sub inspector, constable and revenue department deputy tahsildar.

“We will continue to fine those without masks or maintain physical distancing. Any shop found to be open other than fruit/vegetable, grocery shops will be locked and sealed. If hotels or shops do not follow time restrictions, they too will be sealed,” said a senior corporation official.

Last year, the corporation workmen on streets checked physical distancing, masks and other regulations, this year the vehicles will help ensure better efficacy. “Officials will continue to be posted on streets to keep a check. Apart from this, in busy areas, policemen will be posted to regulate the crowd. This will avoid unnecessary last minute chaos,” he said.

The city corporation has set a target of Rs 10 lakh every day to be collected as fine from people not following Covid rules. A fine of Rs 500 will be collected for not wearing mask and following social distancing.

