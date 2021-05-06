STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Covid test positivity rate in Chennai rises to 23%

In the wake of hospitals being overburdened, the rise in TPR sends a worrying signal as the State prepares to ramp up beds and oxygen supply.

Published: 06th May 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The test positivity rate (TPR) in Chennai has risen to 23.6 per cent as the city has now been recording over 6,000 cases a day. It was at 20 per cent on April 29. The rise in TPR indicates that presently 23 out of every hundredth person is testing positive and that the spread is wider and faster in the community.

In the wake of hospitals being overburdened, the rise in TPR sends a worrying signal as the State prepares to ramp up beds and oxygen supply. The city on Wednesday recorded 6,291 cases and 58 deaths. Officials urged people to use Covid care centres for early treatment.

“Even now, deaths are mostly happening due to delay in getting tested and coming to healthcare centres. When we question a patient, they say they had symptoms for four to five days before they took a test,” said a corporation health official.

“In North Chennai, since it is a densely populated locality with houses stacked very close to each other, the spread was intense in the first wave. Royapuram and Tondiarpet were the worst-affected in the whole of Chennai,” said an Assistant Zonal Health Officer, pointing out that hence, the spread this time has been minimal there. Officials said their door-to-door fever staff encourages people to get vaccinated.

ZONEWISE BREAK-UP

Zone Active cases (In %)
Perungudi: 14
Sholinganallur: 11
Adyar: 11
Alandur: 11
Valasaravakkam: 11
Ambattur: 11
Tondiarpet: 7
Royapuram: 6
Thiruvottiyur: 6
Manali: 5

32,917 (9% of total cases) Active cases in Chennai corporation

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID 19 test positivity rate
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp