L&T to donate 22 oxygen generators

CHENNAI: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) will deliver 22 oxygen generators to various hospitals in India, where scarcity is most acute. These units will absorb air from the atmosphere and convert it into medical-grade oxygen and pump it into pre-existing pipes in the hospitals. Each unit would cater to hospitals or medical facilities with over 1,750 beds.
