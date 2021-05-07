CBI books proprietor of TN-based firm

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against the proprietor of a Tamil Nadu-based private company (an approved Income Tax e-return intermediary) and others based on a complaint from Income Tax department.

According to a release, the CBI has booked Panchatcharam K, proprietor of Dhiraviam Tax Services in Ramanathapuram, unknown private persons and public servants for allegedly entering into conspiracy to cheat the Income Tax department.

It is alleged that in pursuance of the conspiracy, during the Financial Years 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18, Panchatcharam had filed e-TDS correction returns on behalf of various TAN holders without their knowledge, by amending the details of payment of contractors and claimed fraudulent tax refunds in the name of various other individuals and got refund amounting to `3.42 crore (approx), the release added.