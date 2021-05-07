STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 second wave chokes industrial units, livelihoods 

Several units at industrial estates in Chennai are struggling to survive owing to workforce shortage as the labourers had left for their native following the second wave. 

MSMEs

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By C Shivakumar And Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: Several units at industrial estates in Chennai are struggling to survive owing to workforce shortage as the labourers had left for their native following the second wave. 
Many units in Guindy have shut down, says Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association president KV Kanakabaram.

“A lot of people tested positive here and the so the labourers left for their hometowns. Even I had to close down my unit,” he said. All eyes are now on the packages that could be announced by MK Stalin after he assumes the Chief Minister office, to support the ailing small scale industries. 

According to Chennai District Small Scale Industries Association president TV Hariharan, though 20 to 30 per cent of the industrial units in the city have shut down, the MSMEs are continuing production as they are still receiving orders. “We are operating with available manpower, which recently depleted by 30 per cent, as orders keep coming. Around 1,500 units in Ekkaduthangal have been hit due to the pandemic. In this situation, it would be better if the government imposes a total lockdown,” he added.

However, Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association president M Balachandran told Express that the second wave has not affected the Ambattur Estate much. “We are getting orders and there is no shortage of manpower as of now. Most of the employees have also been vaccinated. But the rise in prices of raw materials and the new restrictions are challenging. I request the Railways to allow industrial labourers access to suburban trains similar to the health workers,” he added.

Unorganised sector workers lose jobs
Labourers, particularly those employed at textile showrooms, malls, grocery stores and flower shops, have lost their livelihoods once again with the partial lockdown. Speaking to Express, Chelladurai, an employee at an Alangulam-based textile showroom in Tirunelveli, said, “When I lost my job for about 50 days during last year’s lockdown, our company offered me one-month salary, and the Centre also announced some relief. This helped me run my family. This time, my showroom owner has said that there will be no pay. If the State or Central governments do not announce a stimulus package urgently for workers like me, my family will have to face many hardships.”

Ramalingam, owner of a flower shop in Alangulam, said customers cancelled their orders after the restrictions. “As we can function only till 12 pm, I have asked half of my labourers to stay home,” he added.

