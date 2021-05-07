Customs sleuths seize 15.6 kg heroin worth Rs 100 crore at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In one of the biggest seizures of narcotics at Chennai International Airport, the Air Customs sleuths seized 15.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 100 crore from two Tanzanian nationals on Friday, according to Chennai Air Customs commissioner Rajan Chaudhary.

Working on a tip-off from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence that narcotics from African countries are likely to be smuggled into India, a couple, who arrived by Qatar Airways flight 528 from Johannesburg via Doha were intercepted.

On questioning, they appeared to be nervous and gave evasive replies. The duo, identified as Tanzanians from their passports, was carrying two stroller bags each as their check-in baggage.

During checking of their baggage, it was found that there was a false bottom in which plastic packets were concealed. In each stroller, five plastic packets were found. When cut open, the white coarse powder was found inside. The plastic packets were sprinkled with some spicy powder to camouflage the smell. The powder tested positive for heroin with a drug testing kit.

During the questioning, it was learnt that the woman was travelling to India for medical treatment at a Super Speciality Hospital in Bengaluru along with her attendant on a visa granted to them on basis of communication from the hospital.