Beauty and the biz

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With great power comes great responsibility, said Uncle Ben in Spider-Man. While this was largely meant for superheroes to keep up with people’s expectations, Dr Bhairavi Senthil knows it’s a serious guiding principle for the entire medical fraternity including dermatologists and cosmetic surgeons too, who encounter clients with unrealistic expectations, set by social media, on an everyday basis.

It’s been over a decade since she stepped into the beauty and wellness industry, keeping aesthetic wellbeing of her clients as her priority. Regardless of the immense pressure that comes with delivering results closest to what’s expected, she strives to offer the best. “Each person has a different body. Not everybody can look perfect. If people understand just this, then things will be smooth,” says Bhairavi, who pursued her MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and MD in Dermatology from Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital. The founder of Skin Health Foundation talks about her aspirations for the field, handling negativity and encouraging body positivity.

Excerpts follow.

What prompted you to take up medicine?

My father was a physician and used to have a small clinic in north Chennai. As a kid, I would see long queues of people waiting for him. I admired how he always put his patients ahead of his family and the high regard his patients had for him. In fact, I learned most of the professional ethics from him. He’s my inspiration.

Why did you choose to specialise in dermatology?

My mother does Thanjavur painting. Our house used to be decked up with beautiful and aesthetically pleasing artworks. This motivated me to take up dermatology. The urge got stronger when my father’s friend from London once came home and spoke about the increase in the number of plastic surgeons and the scope for the field abroad. I’ve been mentored by renowned dermatologist Dr Zein Obagi.

The field has its set of challenges. How do you handle them?

Running a skin clinic is different from a spa as the former comes with a lot of responsibility, especially when something goes wrong. I educate all my clients and answer all their queries before they sign up for a treatment as it’s expensive and time-consuming. Unfortunately, many come with a preconceived notion on how a treatment is supposed to work based on Google research. This makes things difficult at both the ends.

What’s your take on dermatology in the age of body positivity?

Having unrealistic beauty standards has evoked anxiety in many clients, particularly youngsters. I sit them down and discuss the pros and cons of a treatment and explain if it’s necessary in the first place. I try to correct their problem with a diet and workout regime. That’s what we do as part of Respire Wellness, a wing of Skin Health Foundation. Only if that does not work then we go ahead with the aesthetics.

How do you unwind?

I am a trained classical dancer. I enjoy listening to good music. Besides this, these days, I enjoy spending quality time with family. I have also been sharing skincare tips with people on social media.

Do you follow a fitness regime?

I’ve been following an anti-inflammatory diet that favours balanced proportions of vegetables, fruits, omega-3 fatty acids, whole grains, lean proteins and spices. More than a specific regimen, I’d call it a way of living. I also walk or exercise for about half-an-hour everyday.

How do you balance work and personal life?

As a medical professional, I do frequent my clinic at least a few days a week. I’ve also set up an office space at home and I’m trying to get a hang of tele-dermatology. There’s time for family irrespective of my work timings.

What have you learned from the pandemic?

The pandemic, for me, has emphasised on the importance of gratitude. I’m grateful for all my blessings. Work-wise, I’ve learned to be more calm and composed. And, it’s always good to have a plan B when your life goes topsy-turvy.

What next?

I’m focusing on developing the Skin Health Foundation. We are training more staff and keeping ourselves technologically upgraded. I’m working towards making acne treatment affordable due to its common prevalence among youngsters. And, a patient adoption programme is something I hope to introduce. We adopt a client below the economical level and take care of their treatment expenses.

Skin Health Foundation is located at 3/4, Kasturi Estate, Teynampet, Chennai 600018