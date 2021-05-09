CM Stalin mulls free bus rides for transpersons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin on Saturday promised to consider extending free bus travel to transgenders too and said that a decision in this regard would be taken soon.

Responding to requests made through Twitter to consider including transgenders in the scheme for free bus travel for women as there are many who are finding it difficult to meet their ends, the Chief Minister said,

“It has been the practice of the DMK government since the times of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi to think about the lives of transgenders along with the welfare of the women and their rights.

Government will take a decision on free bus travel for transgenders too soon.” VCK general secretary D Ravikumar, through Twitter, too sought free bus travel for transgenders.