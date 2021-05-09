STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
G Prakash: The IAS official who led the digital reform of Chennai Corporation

The former commissioner, whose last day at the office was on May 9, spearheaded this tech-driven transition, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic times.

Chennai corporation commissioner G Prakash offers face mask to an elderly women during an awareness programme on COVID

Chennai corporation commissioner G Prakash offers face mask to an elderly woman during an awareness programme on COVID. (Photo | EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The outgoing Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash will be remembered for his contribution to the giant leap the civic body made in the digital space in the past two years. Making it one step easier for the people to connect with the officials, the civic body got its official Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and also a chatbot on WhatsApp to engage with user queries.

The former commissioner, whose last day at the office was on May 9, spearheaded this tech-driven transition, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic times.

The Chennai Corporation’s official Twitter handle gave instant solutions for people to get beds in hospitals and connect them with appropriate authorities. The civic body in 2021 also launched an online website and started issuing forms for those waiting for their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a time there was a shortage.

Covid-19 data such as active cases, deaths, number of deaths, case growth and daily tests were also posted on the social media handles.

The website had crucial data such as the vaccination centers in the city, daily fever camp schedule, location of Covid Care Centres, and also a section where videos of public health experts interacting with Chennai Corporation is posted.

ALSO READ: Gagandeep Singh Bedi appointed Chennai Corporation Commissioner

In 2020, the civic body introduced an app named “Corona Monitoring App”. This showed in a map the localities of wherever there were positive cases. The civic body also launched tele-counseling facilities for Covid-19 patients to effectively communicate what needs to be done if they test positive.

This digital reform also goes outside the pandemic where the GCC has introduced such reforms in solid waste management, smart cycles, and new additions were made to the Namma Chennai app for addressing grievances.

In a tie-up with Smart City Mission, the GCC introduced an online waste exchange portal making it easier for sellers to meet buyers online. The civic body had also launched a user-friendly app in tie-up
with Smart City Mission for users to rent an e-bike or bicycle to commute to places. This move also opened up avenues for a green environment and bicycle lanes were set up in the city everywhere.

Outside the digital reforms, Commissioner Prakash introduced some environmental-friendly projects such as the Japanese-style Miyawaki forest across the city for a greener society. He had also ordered the restoration of more than 200 waterbodies in tie-up with NGOs. The majority of the ponds and lakes taken up for restoration were completed during his tenure.

However, on the other side, the civic body faced a lot of corruption allegations on tender allocation and favoritism during his tenure as well, for several projects. These corruption charges were taken up by the opposition parties and court as well.

