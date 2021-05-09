STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Persons with disabilities too request free bus travel

They further pointed out that a promise in this regard had been made in DMK’s election manifesto. “The manifesto assures free bus travel for persons with disabilities.

Published: 09th May 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

(Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Chief Minister MK Stalin rolled out the scheme of free travel for women in ordinary city and town buses, persons with disabilities (PwDs) has requested the Chief Minister to include them in the scheme too. They further pointed out that a promise in this regard had been made in DMK’s election manifesto. “The manifesto assures free bus travel for persons with disabilities.

Also, there is a Government Order issued in 2008 under former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s regime, which allows 75 per cent concession for PwDs in bus travel. This is implemented only in long-distance buses. That order can be extended to local buses at least now,” said S Namburajan, state general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC). Pointing out that the fare was only around Rs 5-10 in the past, Namburajan said it had shot up now.

“We have urged the government several times to give the PwDs free ride. The DMK too made the promise in its 2021 election manifesto. Now that disabled women can also benefit from the scheme, we want it to be extended to disabled men. There are only about 2-3 lakh disabled men.” TMN Deepak of December 3 Movement urged that the PwDs should be provided at least monetary relief, as most buses were not accessible to them. “It is a part of social justice.

Most of the PwDs are from economically poor background. What we see in Chennai is not even one per cent of the disabled population. The larger chunk lives in the rural side, and for them, this free ride would mean a lot,” he said. Disability rights activists point out that there is a lot of confusion in availing the bus pass.

In Chennai, the beneficiary must produce a recommendation letter obtained from the company they work in, following which they can get concession to travel between the place of their stay and their work. Another requirement says the 75 per cent concession can be obtained only if photocopy of the disability certificate is produced. This is for inter-district travel. Hence, they urge the government to order free travel for PwDs too as promised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Persons with Disabilities
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp