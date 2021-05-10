STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people

A total of 1.3 lakh people left Chennai in government buses on Saturday in view of the complete lockdown in the State starting May 10, data from the transport department revealed.

Published: 10th May 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

People thronging the CMBT in Chennai to head home on Sunday. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

The state transport department was operating 4,800 extra buses on Sunday to clear rush to destinations including Marthandam, Nagercoil, Madurai, Tiruchy, Sengottai, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Dindigul.Buses were operated till 11:45 pm.

Though crowd at Koyambedu Bus Terminus was bigger on Sunday than it was on Saturday, it was nothing compared to the chaos of last year. 

Nonetheless, social distancing found few takers this time as well. “All were concerned about going home. The rush at ticket-0booking counters lasted for hours on end,” said R Velumani, who travelled to Madurai on Saturday. 

Minister's order 

Transport Minister RS Rajakannappan ordered private and omni bus owners to not overcharge commuters. Violators of the order would be fined Rs 10,000 and their vehicle would be seized, he said. 

Helpline numbers for commuters issued

Those working in private companies have been requested to contact the following numbers if they need buses from their place of work to residence (point to point).

  • Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (Chennai) - 94450 30523

  • State Express Transport Corporation (Chennai) - 94450 14416

  • TNSTC Villupuram - 94450 21206

  • TNSTC Coimbatore - 94422 68635

  • TNSTC Kumbakonam - 94879 95529

