'Free medicine, home screening': Chennai corporation intensifies Covid combat

A team of IAS officers has been formed for all 15 zones to check the implementation of this, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said.

Published: 11th May 2021 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 10:05 PM

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi (Photo | EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation would now provide free medicine kits for patients with Covid symptoms who are awaiting coronavirus test results.

Addressing reporters, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the civic body will provide medicine kits to patients coming for tests at its testing centre itself and when positive, a corporation team will visit the house of patients to screen them at the spot and advise them if they need home-isolation or hospitalisation.

“A team of IAS officers has been formed for all 15 zones to check the implementation of this. This will kick-off from May 12,” said Bedi. He announced that the civic body also will rope in final year MBBS students on a contractual basis for tele-counseling services. “About 200 people are to be recruited on a contract basis to follow up on patients in home isolation,” said Bedi.

The commissioner said that the key to containing spread was to break the chain. “At the home screening, our staff will check the respiratory condition, and health status of the patient. If families live in one room or a small house, then they can use the Covid Care Centers for treatment,” added Bedi.

At present, the civic body was giving priority to vaccinate those requiring a second dose, Bedi said, adding that the Corporation has placed orders for 2,743 oxygen concentrators and they would arrive anytime soon.

“These oxygen concentrators will help prevent the patients' condition from deteriorating while they wait to get a bed. After that, they can get better treatment,” he said.
 

