On Day 1 of lockdown, Chennai comes to near-standstill

Roads fall silent after 12 pm; city police launch helpline 

Published: 11th May 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

A view of a deserted Kathipara flyover in Chennai during the lockdown | Martin Louis

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first day of the intensified lockdown on Monday went off smoothly as most residents stayed inside barring a few individuals who needed reminders to stay indoors. The Chennai city police have come up with a new helpline number which will answer all the queries regarding the lockdown. City roads which were rumbling with vehicles in the morning fell silent after 12 noon. Very few vehicles hit the roads and police attributed it to essential workers and people in need of medical assistance. Most of the flyovers and bridges were closed and police had set up over 200 checkpoints in the city. 

Police personnel questioned every motorist and sought proper documents before letting them go. A senior police officer Express spoke to said that they had instructed the subordinates to book cases only if necessary on the first day and issue warnings.Police personnel, speaking on loudspeakers, were seen advising motorists in Egmore, Virugambakkam and T Nagar. In Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMCH), hundreds of people gathered to purchase Remdesivir and the crowd spilled onto the Poonamallee High Road. Police personnel arrived at the spot and since there were no tokens issued on Monday, the people were sent back. When people crowded at stores and milk shops in the morning, police again had to ask them to stand in queues. Police were constantly monitoring to ensure that people did not gather in shops in large numbers.

DGP circular

Meanwhile on Sunday, the Director General of Police, JK Tripathy, had issued a communication to subordinates instructing them of various Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed for the next 14 days. Police personnel were instructed not to exhibit anger and to avoid getting into arguments with essential workers. While making sure of the free movement of vehicles delivering essential services, shopkeepers should be told to down shutters in a polite manner, read the circular. If a motorist is violating protocols, his vehicle should not be seized but a picture can be taken and he can be booked. Personnel over the age of 50, those with illness and women personnel were not to be deployed for vehicle checks, said the circular. 

Covid helpline 

City police on Monday started a new helpline that would function until May 24. The help desk will answer the queries from public regarding the lockdown. A press release said that they will answer queries regarding e-registration, assistance for senior citizens and single women staying alone, help for transporting oxygen cylinders or tankers from manufacturers, buying Remdesivir medicine and so on. For assistance, call the following numbers: 94981-81236 / 94981 - 81239.

Comments

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
