STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A ‘Site’ to behold for heritage enthusiasts

Heritage is our legacy from the past, what we live with today, and what we pass on to our future generations,’ says the UNESCO.

Published: 12th May 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Jothi Vel Moorthy

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heritage is our legacy from the past, what we live with today, and what we pass on to our future generations,’ says the UNESCO. While we sure share the sentiment, is access to all heritage-related documents easy? In a country like India, which is replete with cultural diversity and heritage, it’s disheartening to note that despite having a rich repository of documentations, access to information remains a cumbersome process. It can take multiple trips to libraries, scouting for digital archives and scrolling through information portals to get your hands on the desired resource material.

Here is where history buff and open source enthusiast Jothi Vel Moorthy steps in. Creating a common platform for all forms of resource materials, he has designed an exclusive website, Knight Shopper, for heritage- and culture-related books. Having designed e-commerce websites for many clients through his company Creative Consulting, Jothi’s desire to have his own website forced him to explore this area last year. Offering an overview of the website and its purpose, Jothi says, “Heritage books are for those who know the subject and want to widen the horizon in that domain.

Padmapriya Baskaran

While there’s a lot of effort that goes into the making of a heritage-related book, it’s often priced nominally to make it af fordable to all, mostly research scholars. The profit margins are low. So I’m doing this just for passion and not money. Secondly, most of the heritage books are self-published by its author so it’s more difficult for them to create a market and garner visibility. After publishing the book, the author distributes some copies to their near and dear and the rest will adorn their book shelves. I hope this platform caters to the niche readership of this genre.” With over 20 books on the website, Jothi is reaching out to collaborate with more publications and authors.

“It’s a slow process because while some publishing houses and authors are open to the idea, others are old-school and sceptical about how the whole online system works. We have a few on board through word-ofmouth,” he says. Among the authors who have found a space in this website is historian Padmapriya Baskaran. Appreciating Jothi’s efforts, she says, “I purchased eight books of author Kalaikovan which are not available anywhere. He’s been documenting so many inscriptions in Tiruchy temples.

So when it’s available on a website like this, then it’s a big value addition. Jothi’s happy to help publishers and authors with good discounts to promote their work.” Given that the readership for this genre funnels down to a limited count, what keeps writers motivated to pursue it as a full-time profession? Baskaran, author of The Gods of the Holy Koovam and Paadal Perum Paranthaman Aalayangal, gives us a reality check. “The heritage arena serves the purpose of reference rather than general reading. There’s plenty of time and in-depth research that goes in. If not for passion, why would someone take up this genre and sell it without a profit? I don’t know if the situation is the same as it used to be earlier when it comes to investing time and energy in writing.

Having said that, by preserving the works of veterans, we can inspire research scholars and young heritage lovers to take it up seriously,” she notes. With lots of avenues to share information, she suggests that aspiring writers try their hand at Kindle ebooks as that could bring down the capital cost of publishing and increase readership. Baskaran is also the founder of Aalayam Kanden Trust which was started with a primary objective of creating awareness and appreciation about ancient and lesser-known heritage sites.

For someone who dedicates most of her time in research, she’s disappointed with how a major chunk of existing resource materials in the form of publications, periodicals, brochures, information kits, manuals, maps and reports are all rotting in libraries and lofts owing to lack of maintenance. “If only these materials can be brought out as hardcopy, digitised and then put in the public domain for a nominal price, things would be easier. People would any day pay and buy these over poorly-scanned, plagiarised copies.

There’s so much room for improvement,” she asserts. Jothi and Padmapriya Baskaran are committed in their own ways to promote heritage. This website is only a small contribution in passing on the legacy to the next generation. Knight Shopper ships across the country. For details, visit: knightshopper.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp