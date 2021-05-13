VIT donates Rs 1.25 cr to CM’s Relief Fund

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Wednesday donated Rs 1.25 cr to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (TNCMPRF) to help the government in its efforts to combat Covid-19.

In a press release, VIT Founder and Chancellor G Viswanathan said the donation comes from the one-day salary donated by faculty and staff of VIT (Vellore and Chennai campuses) and contributions made by the management.

“VIT will provide all necessary help and support to the State Government in its fight against Covid-19 pandemic,” Viswanathan said. The State government has already set up a 1,000-bedded Covid care facility at the VIT Vellore campus to treat patients with Siddha medicines.