A cycle of hope during pandemic in Chennai

Volunteers deliver essentials to elderly, PwDs & quarantined personsThis

Published: 14th May 2021 06:12 AM

A volunteer part of the Relief Riders group | Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the suffering and exploitation caused by the Covid-19 juggernaut, a small group of cyclists in Chennai has become a beacon of hope for scores vulnerable people in the city. Braving the blistering heat and the risk of contracting a deadly disease, they help the elderly and people with disabilities (PwD) and the quarantined by bringing them groceries and essentials without charging a single paisa for their service.

They are members of a cycling community known as Relief Riders, which launched the initiative on May 3rd. Speaking to Express, ‘Bicycle Mayor of Chennai’ Felix John, a pioneer of the movement in Chennai, and Director of Street Matrix Kawin Kumaran, another member, said they formed the community to help those affected by the pandemic and to promote cycling in the city.

“This is being done on a voluntary basis and we don’t charge anything, except for the money to buy groceries or essentials,” said Felix. He was conferred the moniker Bicycle Mayor of Chennai’ by BYCS, an Amsterdam-based social enterprise with the motto: “Bicycles transform cities and cities transform the world.” Agreeing that the heat is unbearable, he said the delivery takes place before 11am and after 4 pm. Kawin, who had worked with the State government in projects pertaining to transportation, said they initially started getting orders from social media. “With cases rising, we are planning to launch an app soon,” says Kawin, a graduate in architecture from Anna University.

Birth of an idea The movement has its origins in its members’ desire to help the victims of the Chennai floods. Venugopal A V, one of the Relief Riders and an employee at ITDP India, said: “I feel that each individual’s actions count in making a difference in someone’s life, and this pandemic has seen plenty of such stories. Each time I step out for a Relief Ride delivery, I count my blessings and ensure that I take all the precautions needed to keep myself, my family, and the people I interact with during the delivery safe.”
“Sometimes the rides are short, sometimes, long.

We often have to search for the items in different shops. But you realise that it is worth the effort when you see the smile of gratitude on the face of the receiver.” He said that till now 80 plus people have signed up as active riders. “We have a network from Gudavancherry to Thiruvottiyur, and Maduravoyal,” said Felix.
“We have asked our volunteers to stick to their neighbourhoods and not go beyond the city limits,” he added. “We have so far received more than 50 requests,” Felix said, adding that sometimes they get requests for Remdesivir as well. “We can’t accept these requests as it is beyond our reach,” said Felix.

He said that these efforts also promote bicycling in Chennai. Cycling in the city declined from six per cent in 2008 to 2.9 per cent in 2018 according to data available from Comprehensive Mobility plan (CMP) for Chennai Metropolitan Area. But Felix stays positive. He said cycling was catching up. “In OMR, you could see hundreds of cyclists on any given day before lockdown,” he said, adding that it has become a fitness mantra.

Winning hearts The actions of Relief Riders have won many hearts, including that of Sivasubramaniam Jayaraman, Manager, Transport Systems, ITDP-India. “During the Covid-19 crises, it is great to see citizen volunteers coming forward to support the government and help the vulnerable and the quarantined. Volunteers like members of the Relief Riders and other similar social initiatives across the city are doing a great job,” he said.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments.

