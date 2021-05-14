STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai cops intensify lockdown measures, seize vehicles of those roaming for non-essential work

While the Tamil Nadu government imposed intensified lockdown on May 10, several people were seen on the streets and the police too were lenient.

Published: 14th May 2021 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 02:43 PM

Chennai cops check motorists on GST road and seize the vehicles plying without proper reasons as lockdown is underway on Friday

Chennai cops check motorists on GST road and seize the vehicles plying without proper reasons as lockdown is underway on Friday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city city police on Friday intensified the enforcement of the lockdown. Over 100 checkposts are set up across the city and motorists were stopped to check their purpose of travel. Vehicles of those found travelling for non-essential purposes are being seized. 

Media houses and public brought the reality of the lockdown to the government. The DMK Government conducted an all party meeting during which key decisions were made to make the checking of vehicles and scrutinizing the motorists who roam unnecessarily. 

A press release from the Director General of Police office on Thursday said that from Friday onwards lockdown regulations will be followed strictly and motorists will be penalised if they found roaming with any reason.  

