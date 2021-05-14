Chennai cops intensify lockdown measures, seize vehicles of those roaming for non-essential work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city city police on Friday intensified the enforcement of the lockdown. Over 100 checkposts are set up across the city and motorists were stopped to check their purpose of travel. Vehicles of those found travelling for non-essential purposes are being seized.

While the Tamil Nadu government imposed intensified lockdown on May 10, several people were seen on the streets and the police too were lenient.

Media houses and public brought the reality of the lockdown to the government. The DMK Government conducted an all party meeting during which key decisions were made to make the checking of vehicles and scrutinizing the motorists who roam unnecessarily.

A press release from the Director General of Police office on Thursday said that from Friday onwards lockdown regulations will be followed strictly and motorists will be penalised if they found roaming with any reason.