In a first, MBBS students in Chennai to turn COVID-19 warriors from Saturday

CHENNAI: Standing up to the challenge, final year MBBS students will join the fight against COVID-19 in Chennai from Saturday. This is the first time MBBS students are being recruited for COVID-19 duty in Tamil Nadu.

The Chennai Corporation had announced the recruitment of 300 students as trainee medical officers. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said more than 135 students came forward on Friday and will take charge.

The roles of these students will primarily be tele-counseling and data entry, but they may also be used in hospital duty and training. Their monthly salary is Rs 40,000 and they will be on duty for three months.

In an orientation programme held at the Ripon Buildings on Friday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told the students that they will work in two shifts, one from 8 am to 3 pm, and the second shift from 3 pm to 10 pm.

"I urge you all to be mentally prepared for the COVID-19 duty. You are all doctors now," he told them, pointing out that it was the first time a civic body had reached out to students for COVID-19 work. About 150 students had come along with their parents to the counseling sessions.

Dr Alby John, Deputy Commissioner, Health, Chennai Corporation, during the training session, said that the students will have to make calls to patients in home quarantine and enquire about their SPO2 levels, medicine status and comorbidities, among other things.

He said that the student-doctors will be posted in the tele-counseling centres at each of the 15 zones and it was their task to ensure a patient gets a bed.

"You have to ensure the patient gets a bed. If O2 levels are less than 90, you should arrange ambulances and refer them to COVID-19 hospitals," he told the students.

The students will also ensure that garbage collection and food distribution to positive patients happen regularly. "Sometimes, the field staff may not do their roles of collecting garbage and giving food. So, if a patient raises a complaint to you, pull the staff up and inform the authorities. Ensure the services reach the patient," the Corporation Commissioner told the student.

The students were also taught about the basic symptoms of COVID-19 and were sensitized on how to approach patients. They were told not to ignore even smaller symptoms like a mild fever.

"As a doctor, a mild fever might be a small symptom for you but for a patient it is a huge one. So, do not ignore any symptoms they mention and talk to them sensitively," Dr. Alby John told them.

The students were also instructed to prescribe ORS Sachet mixed with one litre of water for patients who face dehydration.

They were also advised to inform patients about the Chennai Corporation's GCC VIDMED app for 24x7 consultations and the emergency contact numbers of 044-25384520 and 044-46122300.

