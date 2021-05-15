STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

L&T to build Chennai Metro's 12-km underground stretch at Corridor-III in 52 months

The tender to construct 12 km twin bored tunnels from Kellys to Taramani Road Junction also involves construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry and exit structures of various stations.

Published: 15th May 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro Rail

For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tenders are being finalised for the third and fourth corridor of Chennai Metro Rail with Larsen and Toubro planning to complete the 12 km underground stretch from Kellys Station to Taramani Road junction in approximately 52 months. Both the tenders are worth between Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore, spokesperson said.

According to a L&T release, the tender to construct 12 km twin bored tunnels from Kellys to Taramani Road Junction also involves construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry and exit structures of Chetpet Metro, Royapettah Govt Hospital, Thiruvanmiyur Metro Stations and part diaphragm wall of Greenways Road Metro Station, including launching and retrieval shafts in these stations.

This underground Metro Rail tunnel package is a part of Corridor-III of CMRL Phase-II Metro Rail Project.

Similarly, L&T has bagged the order to construct approximately 8 km of elevated viaduct with nine elevated Metro Stations starting from Power House to Porur Junction. The elevated corridor includes 4 km of double deck construction. This elevated Metro Rail package is a part of Corridor 4 of CMRL Phase-II Metro Rail Project.

Interestingly, this comes in the wake of Chennai Metro Rail awarding Rs 1,147 crore contract for the construction of 7.95 km elevated viaduct section and nine elevated stations on Corridor 4 of phase II of the Chennai Metro to a joint venture between Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (HCC) and KEC International Limited (KEC).

The cost of phase-2 project was reduced from Rs 89,000 crore to Rs 61,843 crore after CMRL made a number of cost cutting measures. Construction of the 118.9-km phase-2 was launched by Union home Minister Amit Shah in November 2020.

During the launch, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requested Shah to intervene for early approval and Centre’s participation in the project with a 50:50 equity sharing model.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai metro L and T Larsen and Toubro Chennai Metro Phase II Corridor III
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp