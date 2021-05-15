L&T to build Chennai Metro's 12-km underground stretch at Corridor-III in 52 months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tenders are being finalised for the third and fourth corridor of Chennai Metro Rail with Larsen and Toubro planning to complete the 12 km underground stretch from Kellys Station to Taramani Road junction in approximately 52 months. Both the tenders are worth between Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore, spokesperson said.

According to a L&T release, the tender to construct 12 km twin bored tunnels from Kellys to Taramani Road Junction also involves construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry and exit structures of Chetpet Metro, Royapettah Govt Hospital, Thiruvanmiyur Metro Stations and part diaphragm wall of Greenways Road Metro Station, including launching and retrieval shafts in these stations.

This underground Metro Rail tunnel package is a part of Corridor-III of CMRL Phase-II Metro Rail Project.

Similarly, L&T has bagged the order to construct approximately 8 km of elevated viaduct with nine elevated Metro Stations starting from Power House to Porur Junction. The elevated corridor includes 4 km of double deck construction. This elevated Metro Rail package is a part of Corridor 4 of CMRL Phase-II Metro Rail Project.

Interestingly, this comes in the wake of Chennai Metro Rail awarding Rs 1,147 crore contract for the construction of 7.95 km elevated viaduct section and nine elevated stations on Corridor 4 of phase II of the Chennai Metro to a joint venture between Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (HCC) and KEC International Limited (KEC).

The cost of phase-2 project was reduced from Rs 89,000 crore to Rs 61,843 crore after CMRL made a number of cost cutting measures. Construction of the 118.9-km phase-2 was launched by Union home Minister Amit Shah in November 2020.

During the launch, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requested Shah to intervene for early approval and Centre’s participation in the project with a 50:50 equity sharing model.