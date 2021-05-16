STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Cops rush to Chennai hospital's rescue, deliver 20 oxygen cylinders in three hours

ACP (Villivakkam range) P Stephen received a SOS call from a doctor, who reached out to the cop after running out of options.

Published: 16th May 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

The mini-truck with 20 cylinders that reached the hospital

The mini-truck with 20 cylinders that reached the hospital. (Photo| EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Assistant Commissioner of Police in the city and his team helped a private hospital with 20 oxygen cylinders after they received a SOS call from a doctor in the hospital on Wednesday. ACP (Villivakkam range) P Stephen received the call from a doctor, who reached out to the cop after running out of options.

"The doctor asked if we could help them get at least one oxygen cylinder, since the company that was supposed to deliver oxygen cylinders to them had delayed supply,” said Stephen. The hospital management had already asked the patients to find another hospital if the situation gets worse.

The private hospital in Kolathur had 10 COVID patients admitted there. Though it had 10 cylinders a few days ago, it soon got reduced to five and cylinders had been rotated among the patients.

The doctor reached out to Stephen when there was just one cylinder remaining. Stephen asked Kolathur police to visit the hospital and informed DCP (Anna Nagar) G Jawahar about the emergency. As the latter gave nod, the police team reached the hospital.

In the evening they arranged a mini-truck to fetch oxygen cylinders. "We had contacts of all the private companies that manufacture oxygen cylinders. We approached one in Manali and transported 20 cylinders to the place within 30 minutes. The company manager filled oxygen in the cylinders on priority," said Stephen.

He said that the cylinders were delivered to the hospital within three hours. "The city police commissioner has informed the police to work closely with hospitals and public. Hospitals and public can call the helpline number or contact the officers to get the help they need," Stephen added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Police Chennai hospital Chennai oxygen shortage Chennai oxygen cylinders
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp