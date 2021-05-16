Cops rush to Chennai hospital's rescue, deliver 20 oxygen cylinders in three hours

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An Assistant Commissioner of Police in the city and his team helped a private hospital with 20 oxygen cylinders after they received a SOS call from a doctor in the hospital on Wednesday. ACP (Villivakkam range) P Stephen received the call from a doctor, who reached out to the cop after running out of options.

"The doctor asked if we could help them get at least one oxygen cylinder, since the company that was supposed to deliver oxygen cylinders to them had delayed supply,” said Stephen. The hospital management had already asked the patients to find another hospital if the situation gets worse.

The private hospital in Kolathur had 10 COVID patients admitted there. Though it had 10 cylinders a few days ago, it soon got reduced to five and cylinders had been rotated among the patients.

The doctor reached out to Stephen when there was just one cylinder remaining. Stephen asked Kolathur police to visit the hospital and informed DCP (Anna Nagar) G Jawahar about the emergency. As the latter gave nod, the police team reached the hospital.

In the evening they arranged a mini-truck to fetch oxygen cylinders. "We had contacts of all the private companies that manufacture oxygen cylinders. We approached one in Manali and transported 20 cylinders to the place within 30 minutes. The company manager filled oxygen in the cylinders on priority," said Stephen.

He said that the cylinders were delivered to the hospital within three hours. "The city police commissioner has informed the police to work closely with hospitals and public. Hospitals and public can call the helpline number or contact the officers to get the help they need," Stephen added.