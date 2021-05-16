STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Oxygen shortage: Private hospitals ask Covid patients to move out to govt facilities in Chennai

At least ten private hospitals have asked their Covid patients to move out to government facilities due to lack of adequate oxygen support.

Published: 16th May 2021 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 patient on oxygen-support being shifted to Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

A Covid-19 patient on oxygen-support being shifted to Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. (Photo | EPS/DEBADATTA MALLICK)

By Omjasvin M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Priyadharshini, a 24-year-old girl, had her uncle gasping for oxygen at a private hospital in Chennai’s Nanganallur.

On May 16, the hospital told to shift her uncle, whose oxygen saturation was at 70 per cent, to a government facility as the hospital could not afford to have him anymore due to oxygen scarcity.

This is the story in Chennai, where at least ten private hospitals have asked their Covid patients to move out to government facilities due to lack of adequate oxygen support.

“The hospital said my uncle was consuming more oxygen and his parameters were dipping. They gave one day to find a bed in a government hospital,” Priyadharshini tells Express, pointing out that she also couldn’t get a bed for three hours despite calling 104.

“We made repeated calls and no one attended in 104. However, through help from volunteers on Twitter, we managed to find a bed in Kilpauk Medical College Hospital,” she says.

ALSO READ | Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

The issue was the same at another private hospital in Kilpauk, where a patient whose oxygen was dipping below 80 was asked to shift to a government hospital.

“The hospital told us that they do not have oxygen support to continue treatment for my 83-year-old grandfather. They told me to vacate to a Government Hospital, and we found a bed at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital,” said Smriti, a 29-year-old resident.

Recently, Sri Balaji hospital, a private healthcare center, too had contacted the Covid-19 war room with complaints of oxygen running out and 20 patients were in support.

Taking the request, Health Minister Ma Subramanian had arranged 20 cylinders for the hospital immediately through the war room.

ALSO READ: Cops rush to Chennai hospital's rescue, deliver 20 oxygen cylinders in three hours​

It is also learned from residents that the private hospitals are not accepting patients beyond an age group.

A Suriya, who had come to the Stanley Medical College Hospital with his 90-year-old grandmother, said at least four private hospitals turned her away due to her age.

“They said they can’t admit people in their late 80s and 90s as they do not have the facility to provide extended oxygen support. They told me to find a Government Hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government officials told Express that the oxygen shortage is a national phenomenon and the State has received only one-fifth of the oxygen that’s needed.

“We are finding measures to source oxygen through air-lifting from other states. Private hospitals can contact the war-room so that we can streamline oxygen,” the official, part of the oxygen monitoring team, told Express.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai oxygen shortage COVID crisis Coronavirus Oxygen beds private hospital govt hospital\
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp