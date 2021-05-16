STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top health official instructs Chennai corporation to arrange special Covid-19 vaccination camps for disabled people

The letter said if there is no provision for special counters, then the disabled people should be vaccinated on priority basis.

Published: 16th May 2021 06:43 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Director of Public Health has instructed the Chennai Corporation chief medical officer and all deputy directors of health services to make arrangements for special Covid-19 vaccination camps for disabled people.

In his letter on Sunday, the Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam said, separate counters should be opened to vaccinate disabled people. They should not be made to wait in the general queue and boards should be displayed visibly at all vaccination centres on this.

The letter said if there is no provision for special counters, then the disabled people should be vaccinated on priority basis.

The above mentioned officials should make sure that the vaccination centres are disabled friendly, ramps, slopes etc should be created.

The officials should make arrangements for the special camps after discussion with the District Differently Abled and Rehabilitation Officer, the letter said.

