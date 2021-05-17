STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Free emergency vehicle service a boon to patients in Chennai

Arul Raj’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing ever since the second wave of Covid began. 

Published: 17th May 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

One of the vehicles being used by Karunai Ullangal | Express

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Arul Raj’s phone hasn’t stopped ringing ever since the second wave of Covid began. 
Through Karunai Ullangal trust, which he founded with 10 others, he has been operating free emergency-rescue vehicles  to take patients from one hospital to another, and to transport people who died of Covid-19.Karunai Ullangal has two vehicles with oxygen supply, two normal rescue vans, and an auto.

The group has attended over 350 calls so far, of which more than 50 were to transport bodies of Covid-19 victims. “During the first wave, we provided food and other supplies to over 10,000. When the second wave began, we thought of doing the same. But, when scores of people started calling for ambulances, we changed our decision,” said Arul.

NSM Abbas, another member of the trust, added, “In times of need, many private ambulance operators started demanding at least Rs 5,000 to transport bodies. I have seen people break down near hospitals saying they can’t afford it.” Imagine the trauma one has to go through when they’ve just lost a loved one and don’t have the money to give them a proper farewell, he said.

Recalling an incident that deeply saddened Arul, he said, “We have been burying many unclaimed bodies of Covid victims. Once, a man, whose family was abroad, fell sick. We helped admit him at a hospital, and two days later, he died. His family asked me to bury the body. No one from the family attended the funeral. This showed how money has no power over the pandemic.”

There have also been many instances when their help proved to be life-saving. “We work from dusk till dawn, trying to find hospitals for patients. We consider people with no family here, as our own. Their families call us every day, and when the patients finally get discharged, we still get calls asking us how we are,” said Arul.

The activity is completely funded by donors, and the Trust is now in need of an eight-seater vehicle to help transport more people. They said they would return the vehicle once the pandemic is over.

Arul can be contacted at 98417 76685.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
karunal ullangal free emergency vehicles
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp