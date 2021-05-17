Man held for raping granddaughter in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 73-year-old man was arrested for raping his granddaughter in the city. According to police, the 18-year-old victim, lives with her mother at her grandfather’s house.

The girl had complained of stomach ache recently and was found to be pregnant. During questioning, the girl allegedly told the police that her grandfather raped her a few weeks ago. Subsequently, he was arrested and later remanded.