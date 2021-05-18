STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

74 inmates of home for intellectually challenged in Chennai test positive for COVID-19

Chennai corporation officials said they are monitoring the inmates of 'Balavihar' which has both a school and home for the intellectually challenged on the same campus at Kilpauk

Published: 18th May 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

74 inmates of Balavihar tested positive for COVID-19 (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seventy-four inmates of a home here for the intellectually challenged, including children, have tested positive for COVID-19. Chennai corporation officials said they are monitoring the inmates of 'Balavihar' which has both a school and home for the intellectually challenged on the same campus at Kilpauk. Officials said those who tested positive are recovering.

The home has a total strength of 184. The 74 who tested positive for the virus were isolated and are being monitored in the same premises. A corporation official said, "A special screening programme has been organised and our doctors visit them everyday to check their blood oxygen levels and vitals."

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu govt's restrictions on inter-district travel leave people stranded across state

A source within the school told The New Indian Express that the school had asked a few staff members to continue coming in for class until recently when some of the inmates began developing symptoms.

"Some of the staff were asked to come to work and we suspect that one of them could have carried the virus. Donors are usually asked to leave at the gate. The inmates should have been isolated at the home (where they stay) itself as soon as the second outbreak started because they are prone to more severe disease," the source said.

While calls to the school's project officer went unattended, a corporation official said that the students' saturation levels were stable and there were no cases of symptoms worsening.

"That is why we're monitoring them in the premises itself. They are doing well," he said.

S Namburajan, state general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers, said that persons with disabilities who are eligible for vaccinations must be vaccinated at their doorsteps.

"They cannot go to vaccination centres at this point because it will further expose them to the virus and public transport is an issue. So, it is better to vaccinate them at their doorsteps," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp