STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai residents encounter glitches while applying online for e-pass to travel within city

Varadharajan K, a 66-year-old resident of Royapettah, said that the entire process took him about three hours due to the software constantly throwing a 'Something went wrong' error

Published: 18th May 2021 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai cops check motorists as e-registration was made mandatory for persons travelling from one police station limits to another, in Chennai(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Chennai cops check motorists as e-registration was made mandatory for persons travelling from one police station limits to another, in Chennai(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai residents have raised concerns over glitches when applying for the intra-district e-pass to travel within the city limits on the online portal (https://eregister.tnega.org).

R Ramaswamy, a resident of Sholinganallur, said he had been trying to get an e-pass since 6 am on Monday morning for his brother-in-law to undergo dialysis at MIOT hospital.

"We ran into several issues along the way. There was a delay in OTP generation and then the document that we had to submit as proof for emergency -- in this case a letter from the hospital -- was not being uploaded despite being in the specified format," he said.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu govt's restrictions on inter-district travel leave people stranded across state

"My brother-in-law's appointment was at 4 pm and finally after multiple attempts, we received confirmation by around 3-3:30 pm despite trying since morning. The process is very difficult for the common man," he added.

Varadharajan K, a 66-year-old resident of Royapettah, said that the entire process took him about three hours due to the software constantly throwing a 'Something went wrong' error.

"After I fill up all the details, upload all the documents and id proof and click on the submit button, it shows the error message," he said.

Ram Prasath N, who was looking to take his father for a medical emergency, said only one person was allowed on a bike.

"We have only a bike at home so we had to hire an auto. Not everyone can afford to do that, especially under these circumstances," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai TN lockdown
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp