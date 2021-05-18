Chennai residents encounter glitches while applying online for e-pass to travel within city

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai residents have raised concerns over glitches when applying for the intra-district e-pass to travel within the city limits on the online portal (https://eregister.tnega.org).

R Ramaswamy, a resident of Sholinganallur, said he had been trying to get an e-pass since 6 am on Monday morning for his brother-in-law to undergo dialysis at MIOT hospital.

"We ran into several issues along the way. There was a delay in OTP generation and then the document that we had to submit as proof for emergency -- in this case a letter from the hospital -- was not being uploaded despite being in the specified format," he said.

"My brother-in-law's appointment was at 4 pm and finally after multiple attempts, we received confirmation by around 3-3:30 pm despite trying since morning. The process is very difficult for the common man," he added.

Varadharajan K, a 66-year-old resident of Royapettah, said that the entire process took him about three hours due to the software constantly throwing a 'Something went wrong' error.

"After I fill up all the details, upload all the documents and id proof and click on the submit button, it shows the error message," he said.

Ram Prasath N, who was looking to take his father for a medical emergency, said only one person was allowed on a bike.

"We have only a bike at home so we had to hire an auto. Not everyone can afford to do that, especially under these circumstances," he said.